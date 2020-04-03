ONAMET predicts weak rains in towns

A cold front will affect the occurrence of light rains that could be moderate and focused, with isolated electrical storms over demarcations of the North, Northwest, Northeast, the border zone and the Central Cordillera, according to forecasts by the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

In the rest of the country, the rains will be scarce and it will be mostly sunny. Forecasts

indicate that the temperatures will remain hot in urban areas due to the warm east/southeast wind, with the maximum being 33 degrees Celsius (91°F), which will be registered in Barahona, and the minimum, 9 degrees Celsius (48°F), in Constanza, La Vega province.

For Santo Domingo province, ONAMET predicts that it will be cloudy at times and that isolated and widely spaced showers will be recorded.

Whereas for the National District it anticipates that it will be partly cloudy with some showers.

Last night, light rains and isolated gusts of wind occurred in the Northwest, North, Northeast, border zone and the Central Cordillera.

Summary: today and tomorrow, there will be light to moderate rainfall at times, isolated thunderstorms over locations in the Northwest, North, Northeast, the central mountain range and the border area.