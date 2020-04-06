President of DR congratulates journalists on their day

President Danilo Medina yesterday congratulated the men and women who work in the journalistic profession, on the occasion of the celebration of Journalist Day.

In a message, he expressed deep appreciation and sincere respect for that profession, which makes great contributions to the development of the Nation through the dissemination and analysis of information aimed at spreading the truth of the facts.

He argued that by reporting in accordance with professional ethics and the moral principles inherent in human beings, journalists contribute to the well-being of society and the common good. “This makes those who practice journalism this way true spokespersons for the community and ardent guardians of public rights and freedoms,” he said.

Medina assured that this government will never allow the freedom of expression or the right to information of citizens to be violated. He stated that he is pleased to maintain respect for dialogue and free discussion of ideas, as suitable norms for finding solutions to problems, in an environment of peace and harmony.