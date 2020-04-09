ONAMET foresees light rains for some regions

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecast weak showers for the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Central Cordillera regions for today.

The weather forecasting agency indicated that these conditions will be produced by a trough that affects the country and by anticyclonic circulation at various levels.

Onamet indicated that temperatures will be hot during the day, especially in urban areas, while they will be low at night, especially in mountains and valleys due to the northeast wind.

In Greater Santo Domingo there will be scattered clouds with cloudy increases in the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be between 30 ºC and 32 ºC (86-90°F) and the minimum between 20ºC and 23ºC (68-73°F).

Friday meteorology foresees that weak and transient showers could occur tomorrow towards the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and the Cordillera Central.