Chinese Embassy denies donations are political favor

Santo Domingo.- The Chinese Embassy in the country on Monday denied that Beijing’s donations to combat C-19 amount to an political favor for Dominican Republic’s ruling party (PLD)).

“The Chinese side will continue to support within our reach the efforts of the Dominican people in the fight against COVID-19,” the Embassy said in a statement.

It said its donations are based on the principle of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs in accordance with the will and need of the Dominican side.”