Elections will depend on social distance compliance: official

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said Tue. that the possibility of staging the presidential elections in July will depend on compliance with the recommended social distance.

He said Public Health would be in a position to make statistics-based projections this week, which would make it possible to predict whether it would be safe to hold the elections on that date.

He warned that if the necessary social distancing measures are not respected to stop the spread of the virus, the country could “go backward” and present more infections.

The official regrets that “unscrupulous people” continue to violate the measure without justifications, while praising the National Police, “which has been arresting these citizens.”