Amid 38,284 arrests Dominican Republic toughens curfew

Santo Domingo.- Amid the arrest of 38,284 people since March 20 for violating the curfew, Defense Minister Rubén Darío Paulino on Tue. warned that the Armed Forces and the National Police will continue to exercise their authority to combat Covid-19 and prevent its spread in the national territory.

He said the National District and Greater Santo Domingo are the areas that are “giving more problems” to comply with the isolation measures and the curfew.

“The interior of the country is quite respectful of the curfew and in most provinces few arrests are reported during the hours in which traffic is prohibited,” Paulino told local media.