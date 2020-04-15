Dominican Gov. ‘fabricated’ a case against opposition leader

Santo Domingo.- Former Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. State Department, Roger Noriega, on Wed. said the Dominican government had fabricated a judicial case to blame the opposition presidential candidate (Luis Abinader) for February’s botched elections.

Noriega cited the technical report issued by the Organization of American States (OAS) about what happened in the Dominican elections and replied to a tweet from OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.

“The OAS on # Elecciones2020rd: systemic technical failures, incompetent and suspicious. Worse, the gov had fabricated a judicial case to indict an opposition candidate. Following the route of the authoritarians who overthrow the elections and abuse the police powers? Noriega tweeted.

The OAS report points to a technical failures and Electoral Board mismanagement for the suspension of the municipal elections on February 16, in which 18 provinces had electronic voting.