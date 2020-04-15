Electoral chief admits blunder but falls short of resigning

Santo Domingo.- Electoral Board (JCE) president Julio César Castaños Guzmán on Wed. said the report by the Organization of American States (OAS) is a professional work, which for the Board constitutes an unfortunate fact, “a bitter truth” that calls on his institution to review itself.

The official however didn’t offer to resign for the blunder that cost Dominican taxpayers millions of dollars.

“What the OAS says is specific and precise, when an event of this nature shakes an institution, we all have to review ourselves,” Castaños said in a press conference.

He said the report, regardless indicating where the problem that forced to suspend the Feb. 16 municipal elections was, are technical issues and shows that there was no sabotage, fraud, or an external attack, “from which it is fundamentally about human error, human negligence.”\

He said the JCE will take into account the recommendations and the consequences must come from the restructuring of the IT department.