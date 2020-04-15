OAS: Dominican Electoral Board is incompetent

Santo Domingo.- The Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday said it found no evidence of external attacks, sabotage or attempted fraud in the audit that it carried out on the electronic voting equipment used in the suspended Dominican municipal elections of February 16.

In its audit report released today the OAS indicates that what happened with the implementation of the automated voting system was the result of mismanagement in the computing area of the Central Electoral Board (JCE).

“From the work carried out by the technical team that carried out the audit, it’s concluded that what happened with the implementation of the automated voting system was the result of mismanagement of the JCE’s IT area,” the OAS said in a statement.