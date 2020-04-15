Relentless: 328 new confirmed virus cases the worse yet

Santo Domingo.- There are 3,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, an increase of 328, the highest number in 24 hours since the arrival of the virus.

Compared with the last three Public Health bulletins this week on the advance of the coronavirus the number of infections increased.

Today there were 328 new confirmed cases; on Tuesday there were 119 cases, the lowest for the week.

When comparing the new confirmed cases, the highest peak of contagion in the national territory was recorded in the last 24 hours.