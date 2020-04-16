Dominican Govt. corruption even in calamity

Santo Domingo.- The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) on Thur. affirmed that its technicians found “serious irregularities” in the purchasing bids of the Public Health Ministry’s tenders, 35 of them carried out on the same day and with intervals from 28 minutes to 4 hours, which include purchases at premium prices and non-compliance with deadlines for purchase orders.

A document read by PRM leader Orlando Jorge Mera at a press conference says that “the analysis of the tenders shows a particular effort to benefit the company Tools & Resources Enterprises Toreen SRL, the same company that failed to fulfill an award of purchases for RD$1.5 billion granted by the National Health System.”

He said Toreen’s worth is “just 100,000 pesos, and which recently expanded its statutory objectives, of engineering, architecture and construction services, to become a supplier of health and hospital products, according to a record in the Santo Domingo Chamber of Commerce dated March 19.”

Jorge said the alleged irregularities “occurred the same day that President Danilo Medina issued decree 133-20 declaring purchases and contracts emergency to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.”