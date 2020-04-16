Masks are mandatory at workplace, public spaces

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Thur. said that he will be forming a national directive at noon to establish a mandatory use of masks in workplaces and public spaces nationwide, as long as there are new resolutions to implement social distancing.

“This same directive will indicate to banks, supermarkets, places of sale and provision of services, in which payments or money withdrawals are made, to enable special boxes for older adults, “to whom special attention will be offered in these centers,” the official said.

Coordination platform

Referring to the platform Aurora, the official said more and more people use it every day, so that today there were 171,654 interactions; the number of remote medical assistance was 4,012, and the cases resolved in emergencies were 205.