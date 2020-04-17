Dominican Republic nabs 34,000+ curfew breakers

Santo Domingo.- More than 34,000 people have been arrested nationwide since the Government established the curfew as one of the measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The figure was provided Thursday by Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo, president of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus.

The official also said that a large number of police officers and soldiers have been deployed on the streets to enforce the curfew and social distancing, which has also been arranged in commercial establishments such as banks, grocery stores and pharmacies. Those businesses must place people at a distance of at least one and a half meters.