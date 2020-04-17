Public Health chief slams irregular purchase allegation

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Fri. slammed the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which in a press conference Thur. alleged irregularities in equipment purchases.

Sánchez told those who lodged the complaint to study the Procurement and Contracting Law and understand what is a call for a national state of emergency.

In this state, said the minister, the systems do not work, “because it is also established in the Purchasing Law, how they pretend it is and how they have been denouncing.”

He said that he can buy a product at a certain time if Public Health needs warrant it and “I am not breaking any law and I am not committing any crime.”

He said the PRM referred to processes canceled by the Public Health Ministry, which “has been done with so much transparency, that the internal email itself where an official complains about the products offered by a supplier uploaded to the purchase for cancellation purposes.”