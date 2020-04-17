Virus totals: 371 new positives; 4,126 infected; 200 deaths

Santo Domingo.- Positive cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic exceed 4,000, according to Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

As of today Friday, there are 371 new positives, the highest number of infections in 24 hours.

The number of infected persons total 4,126, while the deaths increased to 200, when four new fatalities in just one day.

He said the number of patients in Intensive Care units due to complications of the disease increased to 146.

The official added that 9,156 cases have been discarded through lab tests, based on a total of 13,282 tests processed since the virus arrived in the country.