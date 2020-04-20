Botched elections: Colonel wants 5 prosecutors fired

Santo Domingo.- Colonel Ramón Guzmán Peralta’s lawyers on Monday demanded that the Attorney General fire the five prosecutors “who made a false case file” accusing the officer of sabotaging the municipal elections last February.

The lawyers Arístides Trejo and Pedro Montilla specified that the request seeks the prosecutors’ suspension or even termination.

The documents filed at the Justice Ministry allege that the five prosecutors persecuted the colonel, “on the basis of a false accusation for the alleged purpose of involving presidential candidate Luis Abinader in an alleged sabotage against the February municipal elections.”