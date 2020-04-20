Dominican Republic: 235 die; 5,000 cases

Santo Domingo.- The positive cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic are near 5,000, according to the Public Health Ministry, which on Monday reports 284 new positives.

It said 4,964 people are infected, while the deaths rose to 235, nine just in the last 24 hours.

Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, also reported 128 patients in Intensive Care units on complications from the disease, adding that 416 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease.