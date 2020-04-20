Protests in NW city demand more Gov. attention

Santo Domingo.- Since early Monday scattered rioting occurs in San Francisco de Macorís (northeast) where protesters demand that the Government pay more attention to that area in the fight against coronavirus.

Uploaded videos show people torching tires and blocking various streets with rubble.

“We are ready to do whatever it takes for the Government to meet the needs of San Francisco de Macorís and for it to be intervened or whatever is necessary so that this pandemic does not continue to take away valuable men and women from our municipality,” said one of the protesters. in one of the videos.