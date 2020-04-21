Kites caused major blackout

Santo Domingo.-The blackout in some areas of the country last Friday night was the result of outages at the power lines utility (ETED), the entity reported on Monday.

It said the breakdown was “due to the contact that the tails of kites make with the electricity grids.”

“As it happened recently, on April 17 at 8:38 p.m.,” the ETED said in a press release.

The blackout delayed President, Danilo Medina’s address to the nation. It added that the heavy rains, in addition to the kites, caused the breakdown.