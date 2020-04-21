Medina meets with top bankers

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Tue. received several leaders of the national banks in the National Palace.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Board of Directors of Banco BHD León, Luis Molina Achécar; the executive president of Banco BHD León, Steven Puig and the executive president of Banco Popular, Christopher Paniagua.

The head of state was accompanied by Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu; Finance Minister, Donald Guerrero; and Banks Superintendent, Luis Armando Asunción Álvarez.