Pandemic in Dominican Republic: 5,044 cases, 245 die, 47 recover

anto Domingo.- Coronavirus-positive cases in the Dominican Republic exceed 5,000, the Public Health Ministry said Tuesday, and reports 80 new positives.

It said 5,044 people have been infected while deaths jumped to 245, with 10 in the last 24 hours.

Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, also reported 126 patients in Intensive Care units with complications from the disease.

In his daily press conference the official said 47 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the disease, for a total of 463.