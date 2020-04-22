Medina sees ‘no need to despair’ over lifting curfew

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wednesday defended the social distancing measures that have been adopted “with rationality” because in his view, the country’s backbone continues to function.

He said Dominican Republic’s fuel, agricultural and industrial sectors have been allowed to operate, however, “this is not the time for the restrictions to be lifted.”

“It’s an unnecessary risk to demand that the country lift the restrictions,” Medina said, noting that the coronavirus curve in the country has not flattened.

“There is no need to despair, the moment will come. There is no one here who wants to impose restrictions,” Medina said at the inaugural of the Command, Control, Communications, Cybersecurity and Intelligence Center (C5i).