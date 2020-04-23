Dominican Republic continues measures over pandemic

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wednesday defended the social distancing measures that have been enacted, which he said have been taken “with rationality” since the country’s backbone: the fuel, the agricultural and industrial sectors continue to function.

He noted, however, that this is not the time for restrictions to be lifted.

“It is an unnecessary risk to demand that the country lift the restrictions,” he said.

Medina said the country’s coronavirus curve has not flattened, so there is currently “no time when one can speak of lift those measures.”

“There is no need to despair, the moment will come. There is no one here who wants to impose restrictions,” Medina said.