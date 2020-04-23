Dominicans have a new ally against pandemic

Santo Domingo. – The Defense Ministry’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity and Intelligence Center inaugurated yesterday will be the new ally of the health system that will help the authorities forecast the virus behavior in each municipality to carry out proactive actions for its containment.

According to the executive director of the Emergency Health Management Committee, Amado Alejandro Báez, the platform will predict the peaks of the pandemic in eight to 12 days, through artificial intelligence and reliable data, until it begins to flatten its curve.

He said however that this requires increasing the capacity to perform reliable tests of Covid-19, which is a cornerstone of the system for prediction analytics and definition of the real course of virus propagation.