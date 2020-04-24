April 24, 1965 sparked the Dominican Revolution

Santo Domingo.- On Saturday, April 24, 1965, members of the Armed Forces loyal to Juan Bosch, who had been ousted in 1962, revolted against the de facto government led by Donald Reid Cabral.

That event gave rise to a civic-military confrontation, which culminated on September 3, 1965, seeking to replace the 1963 Constitution.

It also led to the military intervention of the Inter-American Peace Force (FIP), headed by the United States and rubber-stamped by the Organization of American States (OEA).