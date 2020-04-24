Dominican Republic’s elected city officials assume posts today

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s municipal authorities elected in the extraordinary elections on March 15, assume their duties today Friday amid a health emergency that will force the use of gloves and masks in the brief inaugurations that have been scheduled.

The officials will assume for a four-year term that ends on August 16, 2024, with a backdrop of a pandemic that has caused the death of 265 people and the contagion of another 5,543, according to the Public Health Ministry.

They also start with the warning from the of Public Administration Ministry that they cannot dismiss employees during the state of emergency due to the COVID-19.