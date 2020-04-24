Moonshine kills 109 Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, revealed Fri. that 109 people have died from drinking moonshine known as cleren.

He said 130 cases of intoxication have been reported, “which makes it a much more lethal phenomenon than the new Covid-19 coronavirus has shown.”

Sánchez Cárdenas warned about the dangers of consuming “adulterated alcohol.”

The official warned that high levels of methanol are produced when distilling cleren, “a substance that is itself lethal.”