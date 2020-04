Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Fri. said the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic has claimed a total 267 lives and has sickened a total 5,749 people.

He said 763 people have recovered from the disease, whereas two died in the last 24 hours, down from the daily average of around 10 fatalities.

The official provided the figures during the daily press briefing at the Public Health Ministry.