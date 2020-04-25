HELP! Request aid for operation on a Puerto Plata girl crushed by iron gate

PUERTO PLATA.- A young girl is bedridden after suffering a terrible accident, and her relatives are requesting the solidarity of the population to help afford the necessary surgery.

Teenager Evelyn Tate Rodríguez received serious lesions in her spine when an iron gate almost crushed her after she entered the courtyard of her residence.

This young lady, who was one of the participants in the “Miss Beauty Puerto Plata” contest, has, for the time being, shattered her dream of becoming a model, after the unexpected domestic accident that nearly cost the young lady her life.

Evelyn must undergo a very delicate surgery on the spinal cord. This surgical intervention would allow her to stand. But the operation has a high economic cost, which is why her relatives are requesting help.

People with good hearts who want to contribute to the operation of this talented young Puerto Platan woman can do so by contacting her mother, Evelyn Rosario Rodríguez, at (809) 949 6795, or through the account number 80293290 of Banco Popular.