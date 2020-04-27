After ‘prophet’ throng Puerto Plata will be cordoned off

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on announced a sanitary cordon around Puerto Plata province, one day after a large crowd followed a “prophet” who claims that “God has indicated that the coronavirus will leave the country.”

The official announced that the scope of the measures will be discussed at a meeting to be held by the High Level Commission for the Prevention of Covid-19.

“There we are going to present the measures that the Ministry considers pertinent in Puerto Plata. The measures go in the direction of widening preventive measures, isolation and other complementary measures,” said Sánchez Cárdenas during the online conference.