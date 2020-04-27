Arrests of curfew violators dip below 1,000 nationwide

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican National Police on Monday said in the joint operations carried out last night with the Armed Forces, 978 people were arrested throughout the national territory for violating the curfew schedule set to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For the third day in a row the number of detainees was below 1,000. In at least the first 35 days of the curfew it hovered above that figure, even exceeding 2,000.

In a statement the Police said safeguarding the citizens and enforcing the laws is a great challenge that they have assumed with responsibility. “We need all people to get involved in this work, since having a healthy and organized nation is everyone’s responsibility.”