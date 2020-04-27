Business Council donates equipment to battle coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- The High Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus received three diagnostic machines from the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), through the Sanar a Nación business alliance, to improve the detection process of this disease, as well as 10,000 rapid PCR tests and reagent cartridges, the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPyD) announced Mon..

Additionally, both organizations contributed 10,000 face shields and 50,900 face masks to safeguard the health of civilian health service providers and administrative personnel in the hospital centers that handle COVID-19 cases. The shields and masks are nationally produced, with the aim of supporting and incentivizing Dominican companies in the crisis.

According to a statement, the contribution is the first of several that will be made over the next few weeks as the equipment and supplies arrive in the country.