Gov. tells skeleton staff to ‘fulfill State’s work’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Government memo 2020-7076 instructs its officials to partially fulfill the State’s work, reintegrating its secretaries and a minimum number of correspondence personnel starting today, Monday 27.

The missive signed last Friday by administrative Minister, José Ramón Peralta, instructs the ministers, directors, general administrators of centralized and decentralized state institutions are to comply with the partial reintegration into the work of the State.

The heads of the institutions and a minimum staff from different areas will be partially incorporated, “so that we can respond to the needs of citizens related to the role they play in the State.”