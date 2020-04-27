Over 380 Dominicans stranded in the US return home

Santo Domingo.- At least 381 Dominicans who had been stranded in New York City since the crisis caused by the coronavirus have been repatriated to the country, on ferry flights contracted by the government through Dominican Republic’s consulate general in NYC.

The last group arrived last Saturday with 128 passengers on a Delta Airlines special flight from New York city through Las Americas International Airport.

The nationals were mostly from the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area, but had also included people from states such as North Carolina, Virginia, and Ohio.