The country is not ready to reopen shops, Health chief warns

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Mon. warned that, from a health point of view, the country is not in a position to reopen shops.

He said that’s why the Government has requested the extension of the state of emergency in the country and stressed that the crowds that gathered over the weekend in Puerto Plata are one more reason to delay the reopening of businesses.

“We are not in conditions at the moment to produce a massive opening of businesses in this situation in which we are, and I ratify it more with the challenge to the law that occurred in Puerto Plata yesterday,” said Sánchez.