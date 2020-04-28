Deputies approve a 17-day extension of the state of emergency

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Tue. approve a 17-day extension of the state of emergency, instead of the 25 days approved in the Senate last Sunday, as proposed by the opposition parties instead of as requested by President Danilo Medina to continue to face the pandemic.

In a session in which the Chamber president Radhames Camacho had to call to order several times, the opposition and the ruling party clashed over the proposed use of 30% of the pension fund.

The spokesman for the deputies of the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gustavo Sánchez, alleged that the opposition has “raged” against the state-of-emergency extensions requested by the Executive Power.