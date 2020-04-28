Dominican Gov. recruits international anti-pandemic experts

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency and Health Management Committee to combat COVID-19 announced \ Monday that a council of international experts was formed.

The executive director of the Committee, Amado Alejandro Báez, said the collaborative action was called the International Council of Advisers of the Emergency and Health Management Committee to combat COVID-19 and its objective is to promote the exchange of experiences, updates of protocols, information, as well as case studies, scientific and epidemiological follow-ups through meetings with various world-renowned institutions.

“We are confident that this council will add great value to the prevention and response efforts taking place in our countries,” said Baez, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.