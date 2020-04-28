Dominican Republic opposition to reject 25-day state-of-emergency extension

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s political opposition is preparing to reject in the Chamber of Deputies the extension of the 25-day state of emergency approved by the Senate last Sunday, as requested by President Danilo Medina.

However the president of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), senator José Ignacio Paliza, predicted in Tuesday’s session at 11am a situation similar to what occurred on Easter Thursday, when the state of emergency was extended for 17 days.

“The correlation of forces there with an opposition with more presence and a fragmented Dominican Liberation Party will compel it to return to the Senate to make changes to the venue and accept 15 days,” the official said.