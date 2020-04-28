Puerto Plata awakes to lockdown after ‘pilgrim’ fiasco

Puerto Plata.- The Atlantic coast city awoke Tuesday under the control of the entry and exit of people from that province after Sunday’ incident, when hundreds of people crowded into its main municipality behind the “pilgrim” Migdomio Adames.

The Dominican Government Monday night said that an epidemiological cordon will be established Tue.in the municipality of Puerto Plata for seven days.

Gustavo Montalvo, Minister of the Presidency and coordinator of the High Level Commission on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, said that movement, circulation, transfers and transit in said municipality will be limited.

The measure comes a throng on Sunday, failed to comply with social distancing.

Adames, who, with a wooden cross on his back, mobilized hundreds of Puerto Platans towards the boardwalk and proclaimed, as if a messiah, the end of the coronavirus in that town.