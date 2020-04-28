Social distancing violations on the rise

Santo Domingo.- People who were enjoying a splash in the swimming hole at El Charco, Pedro Santana township, in Elías Piña province (west) were allegedly kicked out by the military for violating the social distancing provisions.

The incident is the latest in the country since last weekend in violation of government regulations and the efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

The biggest scandal occurred Sunday in Puerto Plata, with the gathering around the “pilgrim” Mildomio Adames, who carried a cross to the pier of that city to cry out to God to end the pandemic.