US donates US$1.4M to fight COVID-19

Santo Domingo.- In a online press conference Tue. for Latin American and Caribbean media, Jon Piechowski, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the US Department of State, said his country donated US$1.4 million to the Dominican Republic to combat the COVID-19.

“This money is to strengthen and improve the capacity of the (Health) Ministry,” Piechowski said.

The official added that the United States has donated close to a billion dollars in the last 20 years, including almost US$298 million in aid and assistance.

“These grants are part of years and years of work, and we are proud as Americans to be part of it. But this also reflects the progress and advances that scientists and other health workers have made in Latin America and the Caribbean.”