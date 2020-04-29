Dominican electoral authority announces polling calendar

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) approved Tuesday the schedule with the activities and deadlines that must be fulfilled in the 66 days remaining for the extraordinary presidential and congressional elections of next July 5.

In accordance with the new calendar, May will be centered on the printing of the ballots and the voter registry to be used in the elections.

Between May 26 and 31, the voter registry must proceed and from 21 to 25 of the same month, work will be done on the adjustments and calibration of colors before the preparation of the ballots that have already been duly tendered.