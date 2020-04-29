UN shows Dominican Gov. how to distribute food during crises

Santo Domingo.- The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has prepared a guide for food distribution in emergency situations to support the efforts of the Dominican Government to guarantee the availability of food to families. most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a press release, the guide allows an optimal organization of distributions, taking into account preventive measures to reduce contagion and safety risks during the implementation of food assistance actions, being especially relevant in epidemiological contexts at this time.

“It was possible to prepare this guide thanks to good collaboration with various government entities in emergency preparedness and response, to information on the subject from the United Nations and to the information available from the Ministry of Public Health and the Pan American Health Organization. (PAHO / WHO),” said Romain Sirois, representative of the World Food Program.