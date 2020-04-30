Dominican capital gets heaven’s blessing from a chopper

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s capital has been blessed from the skies Thursday, from a helicopter flying over the city for an hour-and-a-half to consecrate all its corners and creatures to God to confront the coronavirus.

Two military chaplains carried out the mission, coordinated between the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo and the Ministry of Defense, with the collaboration of the Air Force, as well as the Navy.

“This act should not be perceived as a media show,” said Santo Domingo archbishop Francisco Ozoria.