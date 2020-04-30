Dominicans help NYC police find 50 decomposed bodies

New York.- New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, on Thursday labeled as “abominable” and “totally unacceptable” the finding of dozens of bodies in trucks without refrigeration in front of a funeral home, denounced by Dominican neighbors.

He said however that the case is isolated and that the city is “adequately dealing with the large number of deaths from COVID-19.”

“It was a horrible incident, it is inconceivable. I can’t understand how they let this happen,” De Blasio said at a press conference about the situation in a Brooklyn district funeral home.

New York Police, after receiving calls from neighbors warning of the bad smell, discovered about 50 decomposed bodies stored in trucks of the U-Haul chain, normally rented for hours for moving, and on the floor of the funeral home.