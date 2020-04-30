Medina reviews impact of school lunch programs

Santo Domingo.– President Danilo Medina on Wednesday reviewed the impact of the school lunch support programs, led by the National Institute of Student Welfare (INABIE), on the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Presidency, during the meeting the process of preparing, distributing and delivering kits with raw food was followed up to the parents and guardians of 1.4 million students of the Extended School Day program and 400,000 of the half day from all over the country.

Present at the meeting were Donald Guerrero, Minister of Finance; Simón Lizardo, administrator of the Banco de Reservas; Omar Caamano, Comptroller General of the Republic. and INABIE director René Jáquez.