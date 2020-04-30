Public Health defends quick tests to detect COVID-19

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health con Thur. clarified that the quick tests that have been used in the country to detect COVID-19 have a certification from the Ministry of Public Health, which in turn are cross-checked with studies in the National Laboratory.

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas made the clarification in response to criticism made by former President Leonel Fernández, that the rapid tests implemented in the country have not been effective in stopping the pandemic, as well as complaints that these tests come from laboratories that have “not been very truthful.”

“All these (tests) that are certified, we give the guarantee that they are effective and are those that serve as information to the Ministry of Public Health,” said the official.