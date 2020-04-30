Thick smoke from landfill affects Santo Domingo residents

Santo Domingo. – The thick cloud of smoke spewed from the Duquesa landfill has begun to affect residents in Santo Domingo Norte, which woke Wed. morning in dense fog.

The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon and since then firefighters and Air Force personnel have been working to contain it.

It was not until early morning when the smoke, apparently due to a change in the direction of the winds, began to affect residents.

The same complaints have been registered in Santo Domingo Oeste.

The Duquesa open air landfill is the country’s largest. It receives every day about 3,000 tons of garbage from Greater Santo Domingo.