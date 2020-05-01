Dominicans are winning the first battle of the war, official says

Santo Domingo.- The efforts made by the country’s authorities so far have enabled “Dominicans to be winning the first battle of this war” which is the new coronavirus, said Presidency Minister Gustavo Montalvo.

The also President of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus, acknowledged however, that it will be a long war throughout the world.

The official listed several variables achieved that he labeled as successful: “to moderate the curve of new cases of new cases and, above all, to avoid the collapse of public and private health services.”