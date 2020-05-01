Hundreds of Dominicans line up for free food in NY

New York.- Hundreds of Dominicans formed endless lines in Upper Manhattan, in search of food distributed by different institutions and community organizations, in the face of the crisis from the pandemic, local media reported Friday.

The endless lines span long blocks with similar scenes in the other four boroughs: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.

Lines were also formed in Long Island suburbs, Yonkers and Westchester.

The donations consist of essential foods, distributed between 11am and 2pm.